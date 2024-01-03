Kevin Owens Returns To WWE NXT, Helps Trick Williams Prevail Over Grayson Waller

After WWE confirmed that Ilja Dragunov was not medically cleared to defend his "NXT" Championship on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," his challenger, Trick Williams, was penciled in for another match instead. This match, dubbed the "Battle of the Iron Survivors," pitted Williams against Grayson Waller, both of whom previously won a Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. This main event came with added stakes as well, as Williams put his number one contendership on the line, meaning that if Waller emerged victorious, Waller would earn a future shot at Dragunov in Williams' place.

The closing moments of this match saw Williams seize control, and the unexpected arrival of his ally Carmelo Hayes, who had originally been instructed to stay backstage in the locker room. As Williams and Hayes conversed with each other, Waller rolled to the outside to catch his breath. Before Waller reentered the ring, he received a forearm to the face courtesy of his "WWE SmackDown" rival Kevin Owens — a move that was followed up by a knee to the face from Williams. With Waller now planted in the center of the ring, Williams swiftly covered the Aussie performer for a three-count to secure the victory, and keep himself in line for the "NXT" Championship.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce a make-up date for Dragunov's title defense against Williams. Dragunov has been sidelined with a storyline injury for two weeks now after absorbing an awkward DDT from Ridge Holland on the December 19 episode of "NXT."