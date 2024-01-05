Top Dolla Says This WWE Star Can 'Do Anything,' But Needs An Opportunity

AJ Francis, previously known as Top Dolla in WWE, has spoken highly of fellow Hit Row star B-Fab, highlighting how she can be a manager or a wrestler and that WWE hasn't given her the opportunity to shine.

In his interaction with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," the former NFL star complimented the "WWE SmackDown" star's ability in the ring and on the mic, and urged WWE to give her a chance.

"B-Fab can do anything if they put her on TV. She can wrestle, she can talk, she can be a manager, she could be in a tag team, she can be a solo wrestler. She can do anything. She's one of the most talented people on this earth, she just has to be given a chance. She has to be given a chance. They haven't even given her a chance," said Francis.

He compared B-Fab's situation to that of Maxxine Dupri, who has had a change of fortunes over the last year alongside Alpha Academy and given more screen time.

"You don't think they could have found a way to get B-Fab a five-minute match one time in the last two years on 'SmackDown'? I have all the respect in the world for Maxxine, they don't have no problem finding an opportunity for Maxxine. B-Fab has been training longer, she's been on the main roster longer, she had her first match on TV on 'NXT' almost, like, it was two years ago now. She's done house show singles matches with Nattie where they tore the roof off the joint. She's done dark matches where she tore the roof off the joint with Nattie. It's opportunity — they just don't have ... they haven't had a plan for her."

He added that B-Fab could be a mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, or be a wrestler, calling his former Hit Row teammate a star. B-Fab has yet to wrestle on "Raw" or "SmackDown," with her last match in WWE coming way back in September at a house show.