B-Fab Training With Veteran WWE Star

Natalya might be taking time off from WWE right now due to a nasal injury, but that doesn't mean she isn't continuing to work inside the ring, sharing an image of herself training with Hit Row member B-Fab inside the squared circle.

Natalya shared the image because B-Fab had brought her a gift, a hand-drawn recreation of a picture featuring the WWE veteran with her late father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, which Natalya said was "truly one of the nicest things I've ever received." It is unknown how long B-Fab has been taking time out of her schedule to train with Natalya, but it is a service that the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion has been offering to the women of WWE for a while. Natalya and her husband Tyson Kidd have been training wrestlers for some time, with the likes of Lana and Liv Morgan being other notable names that have taken Natalya up on the opportunity.

The ring where B-Fab has been training is actually at Natalya's house, and she even named it "The Dungeon" after Stu Hart's iconic Hart Dungeon, a notoriously tough basement training area where many of the all-time greats have been put through their paces, including Bret Hart and Chris Jericho. Nataya originally got the ring during COVID-19, allowing her and Kidd to work out and try things, but they have opened it up to others who want to take the time to practice and learn as they continue to pass on their wisdom to the stars of today and the future.