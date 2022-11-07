WWE Reportedly Booked 'Cover Reason' For Natalya's Nasal Surgery

Shayna Baszler busted Natalya's face open on Friday's "WWE SmackDown." Natalya was left a bloody mess from a knee to the face by Baszler. Natalya even shared a brutal photo of her injury on Twitter, saying she didn't expect Shayna's "big break" in WWE to be her nose.

According to POST Wrestling, the knee strike was scripted to write Natalya off WWE programming since the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion was scheduled to undergo nasal surgery. Natalya took to Twitter to celebrate the successful surgery on Monday.

"Can finally breathe again," she wrote. "Pain is beauty!"

According to POST, multiple people knew that Natalya was taking time off for nasal surgery before the November 4 match, which was taped on October 28 to accommodate for travel, as the WWE roster flew to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event on November 5. There is no word on when Natalya will return to WWE programming.

Baszler has been on a vicious tear recently, under the influence of "SmackDown" Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. Rousey has said she wants Baszler to show the violent side of her that made her a once-feared "NXT" Women's Champion. Baszler took the advice to heart, attacking Natalya on the October 28 "SmackDown" and telling WWE's social media team that she intends to remind the women's division just how dangerous she can be. It's a sharp detour for Baszler and Natalya since earlier this year when they were competing together for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38.