Kurt Angle Recalls Infamous Promo With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio

With popular culture constantly evolving, it's no secret that many older movies and television shows haven't aged in the best light. WWE is an excellent example of this; though the company has a relatively clean image today, its shows used to be packed with vulgarity and edgy humor. Recently appearing at Steel City Con, Kurt Angle discussed some of his old promos that have maintained a presence online while not necessarily showing him in the best light.

"I said a lot of stuff back then," Angle stated. "This was a time when I was cutting a promo on Rey Mysterio, and I said, 'Rey Mysterio, you're a boy in a man's world, and I'm a man who loves to play with boys.' And I was like, 'No, that's not what I meant!'"

The infamous 2002 "WWE SmackDown" segment sees Angle's onscreen character fumbling through his words, continuing to make himself look worse and worse in the eyes of fans. While nobody particularly batted an eye at that kind of humor back then, some today would find it offensive, while many others may not care. Still, it's almost certain that the company would be more careful about the wording of the promo in today's era. Another one of the promos Angle specifically referred to, which has also become a meme, features the Olympian stating at WWE New Year's Revolution 2006 that he "hopes the US loses the war in Iraq," that he is "not a very big fan of the Black people," and he'd like to go back in time to make Jesus Christ tap out.

"I said whatever Vince McMahon told me to, and I probably shouldn't have said some things I said," Angle continued. "Yeah, I regret some things."