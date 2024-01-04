Tetsuya Naito Defeats Sanada, Wins IWGP World Heavyweight Title At Wrestle Kingdom 18

Tetsuya Naito finished a story of his own at Wrestle Kingdom 18, defeating Sanada to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Naito is now the seventh title holder of its lineage and begins his first reign with the title. This is also his first title run with NJPW since he was an IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion with Sanada in 2021.

The closing moments of the bout saw Naito not only reverse out of Sanada's finisher but hit his own version of the move, delivering a brainbuster followed by Destino to score the deciding pinfall. Four years ago at Wrestle Kingdom 14, Naito captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Kazuchika Okada while holding the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. The Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles were later unified to form the IWGP World Heavyweight title, but that didn't happen until Kota Ibushi captured them from Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

That was remarked upon this Thursday at Wrestle Kingdom 18 when EVIL entered the ring after the main event alongside Dick Togo, attacking the new champion. EVIL said that he would not let Naito have his moment, and since he was against the World Heavyweight title so much then, he would take it from him. But Sanada made the save, allowing Tetsuya Naito to get his roll call as he walked out in tears.

