Why Bully Ray Thinks The Rock Will Be At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

The Rock's recent return to WWE can only mean that he'll be featured in a major event within the next few months, and while fans seem to feel like he'll prevent Cody Rhodes from "finishing the story" by headlining WrestleMania, Bully Ray disagrees. According to Bully on "Busted Open Radio," Rock will likely main event this year's Elimination Chamber for WWE to capitalize on the Samoan community within Australia since the PLE is taking place in Perth. "One of the things that we're not taking into account, and this I got smarted up about on social media. Australia to Samoa is a hop, skip, and a jump. There is a huge Samoan community within Australia."

Bully continued, explaining that he'd heard that either the Australian or Perth government had personally requested Rock's presence and likened it to WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia. "This almost kind of feels like a Saudi thing where they're willing to step up to get The Rock to come over." Bully continued, noting these factors are why he strongly believes Rock won't stick around for WrestleMania.

However, the veteran brought up another scenario in which "The People's Champ" still appears at WrestleMania. "Does that mean The Rock doesn't appear at WrestleMania? No. Because you have to screw The Rock over for Roman to go over at The Elimination Chamber, and Roman has been winning his matches by outside interference and cheating." Following this, he suggested that either Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso would cost him the match, leading to a tag team bout with the two at WrestleMania with either Jey Uso or John Cena as Rock's partner.

