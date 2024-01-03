Bully Ray Assesses WWE's Booking Of Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns

The WrestleMania 40 main event has become a hot topic once again this week after The Rock appeared at "WWE Raw" this past Monday and strongly teased a long-awaited match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. That has once again reignited the debate over whether WWE should do Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania, or a rematch of WrestleMania 39 between Reigns and Cody Rhodes, where Rhodes would once again seek to finish the story.

On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray put his booker hat on, and discussed what could happen if WWE chose Cody vs. Reigns over Rock vs. Reigns. While Bully believes WWE made the right decision of holding off on Rhodes' win last year, he continues to wonder if a victory this year would propel Rhodes to Reigns' level. Bully also has even more questions about what would happen should Reigns beat Rhodes again, something he believes is possible.

"You just don't know that if you get to [WrestleMania] 40, and Cody loses, if you take all of the wind out of the fan bases' sails, where if he loses, why do I still have faith?" Bully said. "Why should I still care? Yeah, if he gets screwed over, it's one thing. But are you going off the air on WrestleMania with Roman going over again?

"There's enough of the backlash out there with Roman only working or defending the championship 11 times last year? Are we to expect people to stay that invested in a champion that is hardly seen, despite the fact that we understand that he's an attraction and he's a big deal? I think people would be like 'Screw you, and your big deal.'"



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription