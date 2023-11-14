Cody Rhodes Gets Candid About Future WWE Hall Of Famer Dwayne The Rock Johnson

This past April, WWE WrestleMania 39 saw Cody Rhodes unsuccessfully challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, according to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, he was scheduled to face Reigns at some point. The match didn't come together, with Rhodes winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and claiming the spot. Speculation about Reigns' opponent for next year has been running wild, with Rhodes and Johnson as the top picks once again. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Rhodes offered up his thoughts regarding the WWE legend.

"Nobody has asked me about The Rock because I think they're scared to ask me or they don't want to be rude," Rhodes said, revealing that he's well aware of the speculation for Reigns' WrestleMania challenger. The former All Elite Wrestling EVP praised Johnson's contributions to "sports entertainment," with Rhodes stating that he is only able to succeed because of the path Johnson set for future wrestlers. Despite the level of praise he has for Johnson and his work, Rhodes made it clear that he has no intention of stepping out of the way to let the two cousins battle it out in Philadelphia next year.

"I'm not flinching," Rhodes continued. "I feel like if The Rock and I were in the same room, he would expect nothing less from me. If you think it's somebody else, I'm gonna do everything I can to make sure you know it's me, and that's the same attitude that The Rock had when he was climbing the ladder."

Rhodes then promised to go through anyone who comes between himself and his goal before delivering a statement of intent for next year's big event.

"If Rock's part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding," Rhodes stated. "He should be. It's The Rock. But I don't think he'll be in my spot."

