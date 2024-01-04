Swerve Strickland Says This AEW Star Was The First Person To Help Him

Swerve Strickland grew to be one of AEW's top stars during 2023, and kicked off the new year making it clear he wants to become the next AEW World Champion. However, even though he already had plenty of experience before joining the company, that didn't stop the Mogul Embassy star getting help from others when he first arrived. "The first person that came up to me and really like nitpicked things in the best ways that you could was Chris Jericho, it's because he was doing commentary and my debut was on "Rampage," Strickland told "The State Of Florida Sports Podcast."

Jericho immediately passed on some advice to Strickland after the match, and the veteran was left impressed when he saw that Strickland implemented what he had to say immediately afterward in his next match. It's something that Strickland wanted to do, particularly because he admits to modeling a lot of what he does on Jericho due to him being an entertainer in multiple different fields just like him.

"I'm not one of those in one ear out the other type of people, when I'm told something and I hear it and I dissect it and it makes sense to me, I want to do it," he said. "I'm one of those guys he never has to worry about and it's really cool to have that kind of relationship and that kind of respect from Chris Jericho ... My model is to try get as close to the way that Jericho does it as possible."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The State Of Florida Sports Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.