Swerve Strickland Reveals 2024 AEW Goal, Preferred Opponent For Wembley Stadium

Buoyant after winning his singles match against Dustin Rhodes at AEW Worlds End, Swerve Strickland is entering 2024 with the sole goal of capturing the AEW World Championship.

In the post-Worlds End media scrum, Strickland was asked about his goals for 2024 in AEW. "First African American AEW World Champion," Strickland replied when asked what his New Year's resolution was.

Another reporter inquired with the AEW star about his preferred opponent when the promotion makes its return to London and Wembley Stadium for All In 2024. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion stated that Bryan Danielson would be his ideal opponent for the show on August 25.

"If I had to go to Wembley, my honest pick, I still want my win back from Bryan Danielson," declared Swerve.

Danielson and Swerve have shared the ring just once which came on the October 10, 2023 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The match was to determine the #1 Contender for the AEW TNT Championship. Danielson won the #1 Contender's match, but could not win the TNT title from Christian Cage, which he lost when the two met on the following "AEW Collision."

Over the last few months, Strickland has been firm about his desire to become the first African American AEW World Champion, even claiming that he would be a better champion than then AEW World Champion, MJF. The former WWE star has received a sea of support from the audience in recent months and is confident of making history. Strickland, who hasn't yet won any singles title in AEW, advanced to the final of the Gold League in the AEW Continental Classic, losing out to Jon Moxley. But Moxley lost the tournament final to Eddie Kingston at Worlds End, with Kingston crowned the first-ever AEW Continental Champion.