AEW's Swerve Strickland Details Plans To Make History And Surpass MJF

AEW star Swerve Strickland has his eyes set on AEW World Champion MJF and wants the title that is around "The Salt of the Earth's" waist.

The former WWE star recently appeared on the "Going Ringside" podcast by "News4JAX," where he once again reiterated that he would've been AEW World Champion by now if he had gotten the opportunities "Hangman" Adam Page has received over the years. He feels that he can still achieve that feat and create history by becoming the first African American AEW World Champion, which is his main goal for 2024.

"Not just any type of gold. AEW world championship. Only to the top and I said in the middle of this year, if I had gotten the opportunities that Hangman Page would've gotten my first year, I would have been the first African American AEW world champion. And I do believe that. I can still do that," declared Strickland.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion is also confident that he can be a better champion than MJF. "I think I could do better [than MJF]. Without a doubt. Without a doubt," Strickland stated.

Strickland and MJF haven't locked horns in AEW, but have faced each other once in 2017 at a Wrestling Revolver event. MJF, the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the title's history, is closing in on 400 days as champion, having held the title since November 2022 when he won the title from Jon Moxley.

Strickland, who has yet to win a singles title in the promotion, could be one step closer to achieving it if he qualifies for the final of the AEW Continental Classic tournament. The final of the Gold League will be a triple threat match involving Strickland, Moxley, and Jay White, with the winner of the match taking on the winner of the Blue League at AEW Worlds End, with the newly-minted AEW Continental Championship awaiting the winner.