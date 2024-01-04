Swerve Strickland Opens Up About Dicey Texas Death Match Spot With AEW's Adam Page

Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page took their heated feud to a new level in a bloody Texas Death Match during AEW Full Gear 2023, which even gained the attention of mainstream media. On his "Swerve City Podcast," Strickland addressed one of the most gruesome moments of the bout.

While the Texas Death Match included many shocking moments, many fans couldn't stop talking about how sadistic Strickland looked when he continued to push a barbed wire bat into Page's face after it was poking into his eyes. According to Strickland, he wasn't even aware it was happening. "I didn't know, I swung it and I thought it was in his hair and I just kept it there ... Then later I watched it on Twitter and was like: "Oh, it was on his eye and his nose? Good!'"

Strickland has been open about the match in other interviews, and even claims both he and Page knew they had something great on their hands before the encounter due to the fan response to their interactions leading up to the pay-per-view. "It just covered all landscapes of pro wrestling, if you didn't watch the pay-per-view you had to go back and reorder it and watch it for this match," he said. While the animosity between the two seems to remain alive, Strickland has praised his rival and the way he seems to have a "heart and will for wrestling."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Swerve City Podcast" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.