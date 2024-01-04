Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Deonna Purrazzo's AEW Debut

All Elite Wrestling welcomed in a new addition to its women's division on Wednesday as former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo made a surprise return to the promotion to confront Mariah May. Upon her arrival, Purrazzo also laid out a warning to May's ally, Toni Storm, indicating that she was coming after her following her disparaging remarks about Purrazzo's home state of New Jersey. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer shared his reaction to seeing "The Virtuosa," a former Impact Wrestling colleague of his, officially sign with AEW.

"She has been on national television for about five years now with what she's done in Impact Wrestling [and WWE], and now she's moving on to AEW. I couldn't be happier," Dreamer said. "Per her own words, she was not 'The Virtuosa' when she was in WWE, and made sure that she became 'The Virtuosa' in that what she wanted to be in Impact Wrestling. I saw that confidence, and I saw everything that The Virtuosa is. She's my friend. The hard part about pro wrestling is [knowing] I won't see her when I come to work. The good part about pro wrestling is when I do bump into her, you pick up that friendship right away. She was a massive, massive asset to Impact Wrestling, and she'll be a massive, massive asset if presented like 'The Virtuosa' she was last night to AEW. That women's division just really stepped up with one addition."

During her three-year run with Impact Wrestling, Purrazzo racked up three reigns as Knockouts Championship, her second of which lasted nearly one year. Purrazzo's contract with the company expired at the end of 2023, opening the door for her to ink a deal with AEW at the turn of the new year. Purrazzo previously wrestled for AEW in May 2022, putting the ROH Women's Championship on the line against Mercedes Martinez — a match that saw Martinez emerge victorious.

