Kurt Angle Discusses Potential Future WWE Return

Kurt Angle is confident that he will continue to make special appearances for WWE.

During a recent Q&A panel at Steel City Con, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about potentially returning to WWE for a promo segment of some sort. In response, Angle referenced one of his latest outings in the company, which took place on "WWE SmackDown" in December 2022, noting that he welcomes the opportunity to work with them again, specifically in a non-wrestling capacity.

"I'll talk all day and night, but I'm not going to wrestle," Angle said. "I'm 55 going on 80. WWE has utilized me. [In 2022], I did a segment in Pittsburgh where the milk truck came into the arena and I sprayed down Chad Gable and Otis with milk. That was a remake of what I did back against Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2001 when I drove the milk tuck into the arena. So that was a remake of that, but they also had a birthday celebration for me, WWE. So I do certain events with them. I'm still signed with them. I have a contract with WWE, so I'm sure they're going to possibly use me for something at WrestleMania or Royal Rumble or something. They always come up with something, so I eventually do something crazy with WWE, and I'm sure I will in the future."

Angle's most recent WWE appearance occurred on January 23, 2023, during the 30th anniversary episode of "WWE Raw." There, Angle entered the ring alongside DX's Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg for a segment that was later interrupted by GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Upon the subsequent arrival of Seth Rollins and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), Angle then offered to be the special guest referee for a six-man tag team match pitting Rollins, Ford, and Dawkins against Imperium.

