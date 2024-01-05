AEW Dynamite Ratings Report, 1/3/2024

Viewership for the January 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite" ticked downward to kick off 2024.

According to Wrestlenomics, this week's post-Worlds End edition of "Dynamite" garnered an average of 801,000 viewers on TBS, which is down 5% from last week's 843,000. Meanwhile, the show was viewed by 337,000 in the coveted 18 to 49 range, resulting in a 0.26 P18-49 rating, which is down 9% from last week's 0.31 rating.

The January 3 edition of "Dynamite" followed up on AEW's last pay-per-view of 2023, which concluded with the reveal of Adam Cole as The Devil. Naturally, Cole and the newly-formed Undisputed Kingdom kicked off "Dynamite" to address their actions of late. From there, it ended up being a newsworthy night as Mariah May made her in-ring debut against Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo officially arrived in the company, Private Party returned, Trent Beretta became the new number one contender to Eddie Kingston's Continental Crown Championship, and Swerve Strickland beat Daniel Garcia in the main event before brawling with Hangman Page.

Cole's opening segment currently has the most views on AEW's official YouTube channel with 588,000 and counting. Christian Cage's "State of the Union" has 342,000 views, while highlights of Strickland vs. Garcia is third with 144,000 hits and counting.