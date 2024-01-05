Natalya Celebrates 17 Years As A WWE Star: 'This Isn't A Career For Me, It's My Life'

"WWE Raw" Superstar Natalya recently celebrated her 17th anniversary in WWE with a heartfelt post.

Natalya posted on X on January 4, 2024, the 17th year since she signed with WWE, about her journey so far and what she aims to do going forward.

"Today is 17 years since I signed with @WWE, and my love for this business has only grown. I have never taken a single day for granted, because I learned early, that the amazing position I have is leased, never owned. So wherever the next 17 takes us, just know I'll be calling someone B*tch! (IYKYK!) and locking them in Sharpshooter. Because this isn't a career for me, it's my life," wrote Natalya.

WWE Superstars JD McDonagh, Michin, and Jakara Jackson were among those to congratulate and praise Natalya, while former WWE Superstars Top Dolla and Xia Brookside, and indie wrestling star Shazza McKenzie also commented on her career anniversary.

Last summer, Natalya was honored by the Guinness Book of World Records before the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event for several career milestones including having the most "Raw" and "SmackDown" matches. She was also awarded for most WWE PLE appearances, most WrestleMania appearances, and most WWE wins in a career for a female wrestler.

Most recently, Nattie has been teaming up with Tegan Nox, and this past Monday on "Raw," the two lost to Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Before that, on the November 27 episode of "Raw," the duo had a chance to become the new WWE Women's Tag Champions but were defeated by the then-champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The WWE Women's Tag title is the last WWE title that Nattie has held, which she won when she teamed with Tamina. Her other past title achievements include the "SmackDown" Women's Championship and the WWE Divas title.