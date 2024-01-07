Adam 'Edge' Copeland Comments On Backstage Relationship With WWE Boss Vince McMahon

AEW star Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, has discussed when his relationship with Vince McMahon strengthened during his WWE run, and revealed the personal and professional reasons which led to it.

On the "Notsam Wrestling" podcast, host Sam Roberts asked Copeland about his relationship with McMahon and when that bond developed. The AEW star feels that the former WWE Chairman possibly thought that he was too nice and that his opinion of him changed after what happened in Copeland's personal life, perhaps alluding to his affair with Lita.

"We were always civil. We always ... not a connection per se. I think what he thought was I was a nice guy, maybe too nice a guy," said Copeland about McMahon. "And it wasn't really until the whole real-life thing blew up in my face when he thought, 'Oh, maybe he's an as*hole too.' I truly think that was kind of the tipping point for him to see more than just the smiling guy who's happy to be here."

The AEW star also added that a certain promo possibly helped sway McMahon's opinion of him and earned the former WWE CEO's trust in him.

"It was, again, that promo in Pittsburgh, I think it really built our connection because he watched it, and I didn't think he was watching it. And he came up to me after, that's for him when he saw, 'Right, I got something here.'"

Copeland believes that McMahon was trying to see if he was capable of getting under the audience's skin and eliciting a certain reaction. The former WWE star, who had established himself as one of the best tag team wrestlers in the business, made a switch to singles wrestling in the 2000s and went on to become a multi-time world champion in WWE.