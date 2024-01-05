Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Former WWE Star Dolph Ziggler Appearing In NJPW

Following a nearly 20-year run in WWE, Nic Nemeth (known to WWE fans as Dolph Ziggler) is now turning heads in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his surprise debut for NJPW during Thursday's Wrestle Kingdom 18 event, where he confronted the newly-minted IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, David Finlay. After the two were pulled apart from a post-match brawl, Nemeth attacked Finlay again at the post-show press conference, declaring his interest in challenging for the IWGP Global Championship. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on seeing Nemeth appear in NJPW.

"When we're talking with Nick Nemeth, it's a big step for him [to go to NJPW]," Dreamer said. "You think about the success of a Chris Jericho, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes that they had going the path of New Japan. The guy was a former world champion. A lot of people say, though he had an amazing career in WWE, a lot of times [Nemeth was] underutilized, so now he's getting to write his own way. It'll be a cool year for pro wrestling, but it'll be a very, very cool year for Nic Nemeth. He's my friend. I've always wanted to see him succeed ... He could do it all in the ring. I've wrestled him. He's so, so good. He's a natural on the microphone. He has all those intangibles that you want to where you say, 'Hey, this is a guy I could put my company around.'"

As of this writing, NJPW has yet to announce if Nemeth's actions will result in a title match being made for him. Nemeth is confirmed, however, for an upcoming match against Puerto Rican wrestling legend Ray Gonzalez at World Wrestling Council's Euphoria event on January 20.

