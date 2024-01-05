Adam Copeland Discusses How Much Time He Has Left To Wrestle In AEW

Adam Copeland made a stunning return to wrestling during WWE Royal Rumble 2020, after his career came to a sudden end in 2011 due to injuries. Copeland again shocked the industry when he jumped to AEW in October 2023, however, while speaking with "Notsam Wrestling," he revealed that his career won't last too much longer.

"If I can do this for a limited time — 'cause it is all limited even though it's been four years back now," Copeland said. "It's not like I got another four or five in front of me; I know I don't ... We're looking at a two-year window to get as much done." Copeland continued, noting the schedule he's currently on with AEW allows him to do more, especially with his family at home. "At most, it's two times a week. And that's very doable to still be the dad I need to be, to be the partner I need to be." Additionally, he recalled how difficult his WWE schedule was in the past. "I still have the time and energy to do that because it's not as all-consuming as it was, I don't let it be as all-consuming as it was either."

Lastly, he recalled his thought process when deciding whether to leave WWE for AEW. "I just wanted to do as much as I could while I could, and [AEW] felt like the place I was going to be able — going to be allowed to do." Additionally, he again credited his daughter for convincing him to take the leap. "I was like, that's where I gotta go and Lyric, she just said: you're gonna have more fun with him [Christian Cage]."

