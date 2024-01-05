Backstage Speculation On Potential WWE Match Between Roman Reigns & The Rock

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson referenced Roman Reigns' "Head of the Table" nickname during a surprise appearance. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns vs. Johnson is in pole position to headline the second night of WrestleMania 40. The newsletter noted that nothing is official as of this writing, and that everyone is currently tight-lipped about the possible dream match.

Johnson mentioned last year that a clash with Reigns was in the works for WrestleMania 39. However, that match never came to fruition, as he, then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and current WWE CEO Nick Khan were unable to come up with a significant creative plan. Instead, Cody Rhodes was penciled in as Reign's opponent for that show. If Reigns-Johnson is the plan for Philadelphia in April, then the wrestler-turned-actor would get the position originally slated for "The American Nightmare," as per this week's newsletter. It's unclear what direction Rhodes would take if that turns out to be the case.

If not WrestleMania 40, then Reigns-Johnson could perhaps happen at Elimination Chamber, which is taking place next month in Perth, Australia. Interestingly, the Observer mentioned that the Australian government has requested Johnson for the show. Also, there's a chance the match could occur at the next Saudi Arabia premium live event, with the newsletter pointing out that WWE could negotiate a bonus for bringing Johnson over to the Middle East, which would make the PLE "the biggest money event in company history."