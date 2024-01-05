Tommy Dreamer Assesses Potential First Opponent For New AEW Champion Samoa Joe

Last Saturday at AEW Worlds End, a new world champion was crowned when Samoa Joe defeated MJF in the main event. At the same time, while he didn't win the Continental Classic, few AEW performers are as popular with fans right now as Swerve Strickland. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer discussed Strickland as a possible challenger for Joe, with Dreamer agreeing that the two could put on an incredible main event for the AEW audience.

"Swerve has gotten himself over," Dreamer said. "His hard work, his look. ... [He acknowledged his] defeat, and what he didn't accomplish in 2023, and what he wants to accomplish in 2024. His promos are very, very real."

In recent months, Strickland has been engaged in a heated feud against former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. While their rivalry initially seemed to come to a head at AEW Full Gear in November, this week's "AEW Dynamite" came to a close with Page confronting Strickland in the ring, making it clear things aren't over between the two.

An important element of the Strickland-Page feud has been the topic of the AEW World Championship. Both performers have brought up the fact that Strickland hasn't yet won a singles championship in AEW, and the question of whether or not he's fit to hold the world title has been brought up. With Strickland continuing to gain the devotion of AEW fans, and references already being made on television, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Strickland captures the AEW World Championship sometime this year.

