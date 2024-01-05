WWE's Road Dogg Says He's A Better Sports Entertainer Than Former AEW World Champ MJF

According to MJF himself, he's a "generational talent." MJF has notably been praised by many of his peers and even veterans of the industry, but according to Road Dogg on his "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast, he's a better sports entertainer than MJF.

Interestingly, when originally asked the question by co-host Casio Kid, Dogg seemed hesitant. Because of this, he started out by praising MJF's promo abilities. "The fact that I've taken this long should make everybody mad ... I don't know dude, he's great ... He's a really great promo." Despite this, he opined that MJF isn't a great wrestler, but quickly noted that he personally wasn't a good wrestler either. "He's not a great wrestler in my mind, but I wasn't even a good one, so I don't compare that too."

Eventually, the veteran relented and boldly claimed that he believes he was a better sports entertainer than MJF currently is. "The Road Dogg is a better sports entertainer than MJF, and that is no disrespect to MJF, I met the individual, very respectful young man, very smart young man, surpasses me in everything." Despite this, he maintained that the man behind the persona is a better human being than he was. "I'm a better sports entertainer than MJF, having said that, as a human being I think the dude is a good dude."

