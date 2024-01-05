Wrestling Inc's Top 5 Matches Of The Week: 1/5/2024

Whenever a stipulation is added to a match such as No Disqualifications there is instant pressure on the performers to deliver on that and use it to their advantage, which is exactly what happened at AEW Worlds End between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. It is often said that real-life friends hit harder against each other, and that seemed to ring true throughout this TNT Championship match.

At this stage in their careers with the star power they both command, the former WWE Tag Team Champions could easily have taken things easier, but that wasn't the case. They went all out in a truly physical brawl that went up into the crowd and all around ringside using a variety of weapons, including a flaming table spot as they got the maximum mileage out of the stipulation to truly convey the idea that they hated each other.

With Copeland busted open and Cage playing the cowardly heel that used dirty tricks, it was an easy story to get into. It was simply two men who hate each other, wanting to cause as much punishment as possible, and when that is done well it is an easy recipe for success. It was a win that AEW's Worlds End desperately needed by that point as the PPV had been struggling to build much excitement; the veterans went out and proved exactly why they've had the careers they have.

However, the big reason that this match was so good was that it wasn't just a hard-hitting affair. They also pieced together some great drama at the end to ensure that a strong story was told. Copeland got the victory to win his first title since coming out of retirement, giving the fans a big pop and something to cling to, but Cage had one more trick up his sleeve. Killswitch had won a No. 1 contender's battle royale earlier in the night, and Cage tapped into that by forcing him to give it up immediately as he won the match back.



