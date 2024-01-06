IYO SKY Defeats Mia Yim To Retain WWE Women's Title On SmackDown

After "Michin" MIa Yim pinned IYO SKY amidst the chaos of a Holiday Havoc match, a WWE Women's Championship match between them was no longer a matter of if, but when. On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown", Yim and SKY got the opportunity to fight one-on-one for the WWE Women's Championship.

Yim was accompanied to the ring by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC, and SKY was escorted by Bayley, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL. Neither party interfered in the match.

The two women had an evenly matched contest. Yim nearly secured a victory after delivering a devastating Styles Clash from the second rope, but the champion cleverly got her hand on the rope, and broke the cover. It was a precipitous drop from there — quite literally, since Yim missed her target during a dive to the outside and landed on her stomach. SKY landed a picture-perfect Over the Moonsault, and retained her championship with a clean three-count.

As of writing, SKY has been the WWE Women's Champion for an impressive 152 days. SKY has successfully retained her title over the likes of Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, and, now, Yim.