Backstage Report On Giulia's Future, Potential WWE Move

Rumors linking STARDOM talent Giulia to WWE have heated up as she enters free agency this year. She set the wheels in motion for her departure at STARDOM's January 4 Tokyo Dome City Hall show when she announced her stable, Donna Del Mondo, would be breaking up. After which, she and her faction members — Maika, Mai Sakurai and Thekla — shared a moment in the ring to look back on the faction that started in 2020.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" that the break-up was a move made to get ahead of Giulia's departure after she had given notice to quit the promotion in March. From March, she is reportedly due to take time off to extensively study English ahead of a move to WWE. Meltzer concludes that it won't be right away but WWE is Giulia's final destination, although she may take wrestling bookings in Japan in the meantime. Fightful Select has also reported on the matter. Its report mentions WWE's maintained interest in Giulia ahead of her STARDOM departure, but there isn't anything considered to be imminent. WWE sources communicated that Giulia had been less-than-thrilled that word of her WWE interest had leaked, as she was nowhere near being able to sign with the company. Giulia is said to be handling negotiations herself and isn't actively seeking representation in talks, but note that this is subject to change.

For what it's worth, AEW is reportedly not interested in entering the race for Giulia. The belief is that wherever in the U.S. she lands, however, she'd likely work heavily with producers and coaches to adjust for the different territory. As such it is also expected she would report to the Performance Center and "WWE NXT" as her home brand. Either way, she is reportedly viewed as a priority acquisition, exemplified in Fightful's report via the claim WWE would even make adjustments should she want to make the move at the earliest.