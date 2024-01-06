WWE Hall Of Famer Hilariously Calls Out AEW Stars On Behalf Of Stokely Hathaway

Following stints managing former TBS Champion Jade Cargill and the oft-maligned faction The Firm, Stokely Hathaway spent 2023 largely absent from AEW programming, although boss Tony Khan did put him to work over in Ring of Honor. Recently though, Hathaway has returned to making his presence felt in AEW, namely as part of a conflict with popular stars Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. Hathaway is currently trying to drive a wedge between the two competitors, who have long been portrayed as close friends on AEW TV, with the seeming end goal of serving as Statlander's manager and leaving Nightingale by the wayside.

Statlander and Nightingale have, understandably, not been too receptive to Hathaway's behavior and overtures so far, including last night on "AEW Rampage." This led Hathaway to enlist a surprising ally for his quest in the form of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. On X, Hathaway posted a video message from Angle, one chastising the two AEW stars for their treatment of "Big Stoke" and ending with the hashtag "GiveStokelyAChance."

Angle's involvement certainly appears out of left field, that is until the end of the video sees the Olympic Gold Medalist demand payment from Hathaway, and promise that if he doesn't pay up, he is going to get his ass kicked by the former WWE Champion. Perhaps the best line though comes when Angle insists that "2024 is for the short, bald, kings with a so-so credit score."