Update On AEW Star Kota Ibushi's Injury

Pro Wrestling NOAH has released an update on the condition of Kota Ibushi after an injury suffered at the company's The New Year event at Ariake Arena on January 2. In his match with Naomichi Marufuji, Ibushi suffered injuries to both ankles and was taken to hospital via ambulance soon after the event. NOAH has revealed that Ibushi was diagnosed with a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a lateral ligament complex injury in his right ankle, a result of a more thorough examination than his initial diagnosis.

Ibushi is also scheduled to undergo a separate examination of his left leg and concentrate on his treatment. NOAH pledged to inform as they become aware of updates and apologized for any inconvenience and concern the situation may have caused. NOAH's update swiftly follows Ibushi's own address of the matter on X (formerly Twitter), where he apologized for being late in providing a health report, but informed that his left ankle was hurt and he has opted to have surgery on his right ligament.

"Sorry for the late contact. I'm sure Mr. NOAH will give you more details, but I would like to inform you that the inside of my left ankle was quite a mess, so I decided to have surgery on the right ligament. I think there will be a release soon."

In another X post, Ibushi apologized to fans and expressed his goal of being able to wrestle for 20 more years, and he thinks it's the time of his career to be active. He alluded to his contract, presumably the one he signed last year with AEW, saying that he still has many things left that he wants to do.