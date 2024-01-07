Mark Henry Is Proud Of These WWE Stars, Wants Them To Face Off At WrestleMania

Mark Henry prides himself on having a sharp eye for talent, especially as it relates to the professional wrestling world. Through his method of scouting, Henry has been credited with bringing several notable figures into the business over the years, including former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. During a recent interview with "Premier Live TV," Henry expressed great joy in seeing their respective successes. With Belair and Cargill now both under the banner of WWE, Henry also offered up the possibility of witnessing them square up against one another on the grand stage of WrestleMania someday.

"I didn't miss with either one of them. I'm very proud," Henry said. "I know what it looks like for success to happen. I've been surrounded by it my whole life, and if you can't recognize what's staring you in the face, that you look and you go 'Who is that?' You start asking questions like 'What do they do?' You hear them talk and they make people laugh and they interact with everybody because you need people that are glib and colorful, that have an understanding that you can't be shy. You can't be in your own skin, like afraid of being yourself. Bianca is not afraid of anything, and neither is Jade. I could see them both meeting at WrestleMania one day in a main event capacity — both of them."

When asked about who he'd want to see as the victor in this potential WrestleMania match, Henry noted that whoever heads into the event as the babyface is the competitor he'd book to win.

Henry isn't the only person in support of a Cargill-Belair WrestleMania main event. Upon signing with WWE in September, Cargill pointed out a few names she'd be keen on facing in WWE, one of which was "The EST," whom Cargill described as WrestleMania main event-worthy opponent.

