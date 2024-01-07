Serena Deeb Set To Return To AEW After A Lengthy Absence

At AEW Worlds End, former NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb made it clear that she will be returning to AEW at some point, after nearly a year away from wrestling.

On last night's "AEW Collision," Deeb's message was replayed, showing her released from a straight-jacket and lacing up her boots before training in her Deeb Dojo. It is not clear when Deeb will be returning to the ring.

"Where have I been?" Deeb asked in the video. "I've been training in isolation, obsessively studying and dissecting every single part of [AEW's] women's division." Deeb says she locked herself in her training academy.

Get a special look at the return of "The Professor" Serena Deeb! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SerenaDeeb pic.twitter.com/3LraivFjBW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024

"I cannot be caged," Deeb said, noting there is no hold she can't escape nor obstacle she can't overcome. "I refuse to accept any shackles placed upon me."

Deeb suffered from debilitating medical issues that have kept her out of the ring since 2022, which led to three unprovoked seizures. Deeb revealed the extent of her medical issues on Instagram, after spending the next year working with doctors to get a handle on the issue. "The Professor" was happy to report in November that her neurologist declared her healthy and able to compete once again. In October, Deeb visited an October taping of "AEW Collision," but no information has been given about what was discussed, if anything. The seizures followed a knee injury in 2021 which also kept her out of action for a period. As it stands, Deeb's last match before her medical hiatus was a win over Haley J on "AEW Dark: Elevation."