Julia Hart Names Her Biggest Goal For 2024 In AEW

Coming off her breakout performance in 2023, Julia Hart is keen on elevating herself to the next level in All Elite Wrestling. During a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," Hart discussed some of the specific goals she'd like to achieve in 2024, one of which includes a potential match at a historic UK venue — Wembley Stadium.

"I would say, I really want to wrestle at Wembley [Stadium]," Hart said. "I think last year, I really wanted to be on the poster. [That] was like one of my goals, and to be on a pay-per-view, and I've done those. This year I'm like, 'I might as well just think big because it's possible.'"

As Hart alluded to, AEW will be returning to Wembley Stadium on August 25 to host the 2024 All In pay-per-view. While she didn't compete at the 2023 All In event, Hart was present at ringside for the AEW World Trios Championship match involving Billy Gunn, The Acclaimed, and her House of Black stablemates (Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black). Following her appearance there, Hart entered into a program with TBS Champion Kris Statlander, whom she later defeated, alongside Skye Blue in a three-way, to capture the title at AEW Full Gear in November.

Outside of her aforementioned Wembley Stadium aspirations, Hart is also eager to continue her reign as TBS Champion. "Maybe Wembley would be a really good goal for me, but I also don't like to get too overwhelmed. I like to take things at a time and if I don't reach those goals, then I don't get upset. So just focusing on being on a really good champion for the women and putting on the best matches I can put on, and hopefully Wembley," Hart said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.