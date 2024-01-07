Tony Khan Comments On MJF's AEW Future Following His Removal From The AEW Roster Page

MJF hasn't been seen on AEW television since last weekend's Worlds End pay-per-view. At the time, it was reported that his contract was set to expire on January 1, leading to speculation that he could leave the promotion. MJF's profile has since been removed from the AEW roster page, and Tony Khan is choosing to remain tight-lipped about the star's current status.

"I can say that MJF certainly has been a great part of AEW for the first five years, Khan told Going Ringside. "And through those five years, certainly, he's been one of our great homegrown stars, and he's somebody we really value, and I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow."

While Khan's comments suggest that MJF has yet to sign a new deal with AEW, he might have already. It was recently reported that he extended his AEW stay before January 1, and the ambiguities surrounding his future are being played up for storyline purposes. The latest episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom discuss their desire to rid AEW of MJF once and for all, so there is a built-in storyline for him to return to, should his future be with Tony Khan's promotion.

Regardless of his future destination in wrestling, it remains to be seen when the former AEW World Champion will return to action. MJF is currently injured after suffering a torn labrum, which could require surgery and put him on the shelf for six months. That said, it's unknown if MJF will go that route or seek alternative treatment options that will allow him to return to screens before then.