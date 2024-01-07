Thunder Rosa Assesses Mariah May's AEW In-Ring Debut

The January 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the official AEW in-ring debut of former Goddesses Of Stardom Champion Mariah May. For this occasion, May was tasked with facing indie standout Queen Aminata. While Aminata put up a strong effort in the match, it was May who emerged victorious after delivering a May Day to secure the three-count pinfall. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa provided her assessment of May's AEW in-ring debut.

"This last segment on 'Dynamite,' Mariah May was excellent. That's the debut match. She did what she needed to do. The segment did what it needed to do," Rosa said. "And then at the end of the segment, when she cut the promo, she was really funny. Now, she showed that she is a heel, right? They've taken her time to develop her, and they've taken the time to tell a story for her, which is so important, especially when you're introducing new characters to the division. She has done a tremendous job on doing that."

After capturing a win over Aminata, and trashing the live audience in New Jersey, May was confronted by "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo, who is a native of the state of New Jersey. Purrazzo's arrival to AEW lands on the heels of her departure from Impact Wrestling, where she became a three-time Impact Knockouts Champion.

Despite coming face-to-face with May on "Dynamite," Purrazzo made it clear that her attention is actually fixed on May's ally, and current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.

