Why Booker T Thinks Samoa Joe Deserves His Run With The AEW World Championship

While Booker T and Samoa Joe are in rival promotions, the WWE announcer is still happy to see the "Samoan Submission Machine" win the AEW World Championship. On a recent edition of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker explained why Joe is a deserving champion and praised the decision to put the gold on him at AEW Worlds End 2023.

"I just felt like it was rewarding for Samoa Joe and giving him his props," Booker said. "Because Joe is that guy, man, he is that true soldier; he's that dude. You know what I mean? And he's been grinding, grinding, and grinding for so long, you know what I mean? And yeah. I wish we had that quote; we could go back and pull it up. But he's deserving of it, man. He really is."

Booker added that Joe is a veteran with various abilities that make him a worthy champion. He said that he's a great wrestler inside the ring, but he's just as good when it comes to promos and the character side of being a performer. Furthermore, Booker said that he can suspend his disbelief when he watches Joe perform, which makes him even more credible. As such, he's happy to see Joe get rewarded with AEW's top men's championship.

"I'm just glad to see Samoa Joe finally get his flowers," Booker added. "That's all I want to say on that one."

Booker isn't the only person who's commented on the "Samoan Submission Machine's" big win at Worlds End. Tommy Dreamer recently addressed Joe becoming the face of AEW, stating that he thinks it's a great step for the promotion.

