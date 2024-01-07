Booker T Thinks This Free Agent Star Should Get A Shot In WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is often asked questions by fans on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, and this week he was asked about new free agent Hammerstone. The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion's contract with Major League Wrestling has expired and the NXT broadcaster thinks that Hammerstone would be a great addition to WWE's roster.

"Hammerstone...that dude right there, I'd like to see him get a shot," Booker gushed on this week's episode. "I think he covers all those bases, checks off all of those boxes. I haven't seen a lot of his work or anything like that."

According to Booker, he doesn't get a chance to catch as much MLW as he'd like, but from what he's seen of Hammerstone, he believes would fit the "WWE NXT" program to a tee.

"I would love to see that dude get a shot," the former World Heavyweight Champion reiterated.

Hammerstone was effusive with his praise of MLW after his last match with the company. The former MLW Openweight Champion specifically thanked MLW boss Court Bauer for greatly increasing his pay after being impressed with Hammerstone's work in the organization, with which Hammerstone had been signed since 2019. Hammerstone attended multiple tryouts for WWE before signing with MLW, recently crediting the rejection with making him the wrestler he is today. While it is not certain where the newly minted free agent will land, he has said in the past he'd be open to working with WWE, despite the past failed tryouts.