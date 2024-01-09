Matt Hardy Predicts Whether Cody Rhodes Will 'Finish The Story' In WWE

The recent return of The Rock has led to a lot of question marks over the potential main event of WrestleMania 40 with some fans speculating that this will throw a spanner in the works of Cody Rhodes' ability to "finish the story." However, Matt Hardy remains confident that "The American Nightmare" will still get his moment.

"I just think it's the right thing to do," he said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "He's a guy that is around full time, working 24/7, working harder than anybody else is, and I think he's the guy that is their top babyface, the guy to kind of build the brand around right now. So, yeah I do think it's going to happen."

The Rock teasing the fans with the idea of him sitting at the head of the table instantly got people talking about "The People's Champion" competing against Roman Reigns, and Hardy believes that we can still get to that match at some point.

"I don't think the match has to be at WrestleMania. The match could be at WrestleMania," Hardy said about The Rock versus Reigns. "The Cody stuff could happen another time. The Cody stuff could happen at WrestleMania. I don't know. We'll just have to see how it plays out. But, I do think Cody will end up winning the World Title that will help finish his story."

While Reigns is already booked in a match for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble, there is another PLE between then and 'Mania — Elimination Chamber. It's set to be a major stadium show for the company, and Hardy admitted, "I don't think that's out of the question," when asked if The Rock versus Reigns could happen at that event in Australia.



