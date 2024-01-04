The Rock Reflects On WWE Raw Return: 'We're Just Getting Started'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shocked the wrestling world this week on "WWE Raw: Day 1" by making his return to the company, confronting Jinder Mahal, and leaving fans with a major tease about potentially sitting at the "Head of the Table." While it's unknown what's next for the "People's Champion," he took to Instagram to claim, "We're just getting started." "It all hits differently," Johnson wrote. "The theme, the crowd, the connection, the reaction, the electricity, the chills — the mana.Helluva way to bring in 2024.Grateful, blessed & inspired to forever be, the People's Champ."

WWE had been teasing the return of a former WWE Champion heading into the Day 1 episode of "Raw," and when that moment came it was Mahal who turned up. However, after he trash-talked America, the real return took place as Rock made his way down to the ring. The two had a promo segment that resulted in a People's Elbow, but it was the final line of him asking the fans whether or not he should sit at the "Head of the Table" that led to the WWE Universe exploding. However, the comment simply had the "Tribal Chief" laughing, as Roman Reigns shared an emoji response on X.

Of course, that comment has instantly got people speculating about the potential of Rock stepping into the ring one more time to challenge Reigns, which is a dream match that has been rumored to happen for several years now. At this point, there is no confirmation as to whether or not the encounter will be taking place, but Dave Meltzer admitted that he thought it sounded like the two could be set to collide at WrestleMania 40.