Booker T Comments On Potential WWE Match Between The Rock And Roman Reigns

During last Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise appearance and even teased being a future opponent to the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with his "Head of the Table" comments. While speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T reacted to the potential WrestleMania match, noting that now is the time for them to be in a match, especially with the current buzz.

"You know it's got a buzz," said Booker. "Everybody talking about it. I think that's the modus operandi. I think that's what that is more than anything. For me, you don't want to let that thing simmer too long. You know because, you know Rock — come on how many times. Father time waits for no man. That's just the way it is. For The Rock to get it done, it would be a great time for it. For Roman [Reigns] as well, Roman is in his prime. At the height of his title reign, it's not going to get any higher than it is. If it is that time to pull the trigger, hey, man, pull the trigger."

The "NXT" commentator also noted how it's a "no-brainer" to use someone as big as The Rock because there aren't many wrestlers who get the same fan reaction as he does. He added, though, that he doesn't know what will happen to Cody Rhodes' story.

The last time The Rock had a match at a WrestleMania was at WrestleMania 32, where "The People's Champion" defeated former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan in less than 10 seconds. Three years earlier, at WrestleMania 29, he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena.

