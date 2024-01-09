AEW's Jim Ross Names One Of WWE's 'Best In Ring Talents'

WWE star AJ Styles has achieved almost everything there is to do in the wrestling industry, having won world titles in both Impact and WWE. Despite the titles that he has won and the memorable storylines he has been involved in, AEW commentator Jm Ross believes Styles is still underrated.

"I think not enough is spoken about the abilities and skillset of AJ Styles, first of all," Ross said on "Grilling JR." "He's amazing."

The legendary commentator feels that "The Phenomenal One" hasn't lost a step inside the ring, despite being one of the veterans of WWE's roster.

"I think he's one of the best in-ring talents that I've ever seen, and still to do this day [is] very, very productive," Ross said. "He's still reinventing himself, adding new wrinkles as we said how important that is. The confidence you have in one's ability to change and change for the better. I don't think AJ ever got enough credit for his performance with 'Taker, but that's just me."

Styles made his return from injury on the December 15 edition of "WWE SmackDown" and immediately put himself into the main event scene once again, and set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble as part of the fatal four-way. JR also revealed that Styles recently got in contact with him to see how he was feeling, which was a sentiment he appreciated.

