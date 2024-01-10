Swerve Strickland Credits This Veteran AEW Star With Helping Him On Promos

AEW star Swerve Strickland has credited Adam Copeland for helping him develop his character as he revealed that the Hall of Famer has mentored him over the last 2-3 years.

On his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. compared Strickland's thought process for crafting promos to that of Copeland, FKA Edge, with whom he worked with when he was a writer on WWE. Strickland stated that Copeland is one person in AEW whom he leans towards for help when it comes to promos, while also naming another veteran who has helped him.

"Yeah, he's [Copeland] been my mentor for the last 2-3 years, ever since I met him in 'NXT,'" said the AEW star. "Another guy that really brought that same type of mentality to me but put it the in-ring sense ... I'll credit two people for this — definitely Adam Copeland as far as promo'ing and characters, because we share content, like sending YouTube videos on breakdowns of characters."

Strickland also named WWE Performance Center coach and former wrestler Terry Taylor for teaching him about in-ring psychology.

"It was Terry Taylor who really taught me how to bring it in ring and showcase the person. You have to showcase that you're a person and the feel of it before it gets to action and fighting and moves and spots and running, jumping, and diving."

He added that Taylor taught him how to show the audience how his character feels about the moves that he performs in the ring. Strickland believes the small things that he showcases in the ring add up, resulting in the fans connecting to the things that he does in the ring.

The AEW star has previously discussed his close relationship with Copeland, who began helping him when he was a part of "WWE NXT," and he also hopes to wrestle his mentor someday in the AEW ring.