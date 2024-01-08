AEW's Mark Henry Reveals Whether He'd Vote For The Rock To Become US President

For years now, speculation has persisted that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could one day run for the highest office in America — President of the United States. That speculation was fueled by Johnson's TV series, "Young Rock," which included a future storyline with Johnson as President. While it's still unclear just how serious Johnson's political ambitions are, he'd likely be able to pull in a significant amount of votes based on his popularity. However, as explained by Mark Henry while appearing on Premier Live TV, that popularity isn't enough to win over everyone.

"It depends on his policy," Henry responded when asked if he'd vote for Johnson. "I can't let my personal feelings get in the way of the success of the country. He's gonna have to woo me. He's gonna have to make some promises and he's gonna have to keep those promises to the people."

Henry and Johnson were close around the time they both entered the wrestling business. Not only were they members of the Nation of Domination together, but Henry also confirmed that he lived with Johnson at one point. Henry was then asked how it feels to see his former roommate reach such towering heights within pop culture.

"I'm so proud," Henry continued. "To see him go and do how well he's done, it's been very, very special."

The WWE Hall of Famer also noted that Johnson always had a strong mind for wrestling, with The Rock teaching Henry important lessons about the industry back in the 1990s. According to Henry, that knowledge was the difference between "wrestling royalty and some entry-level fan." Henry says that a lot of what he knows about the business came from his conversations with Johnson.

