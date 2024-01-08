Backstage News On Jacob Fatu And Matt Riddle's Deals With NJPW

Matt Riddle and Jacob Fatu — who collided this past weekend at Major League Wrestling's Kings of Colosseum event — are set to make their debuts for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Battle in the Valley on Saturday night. While discussing the upcoming NJPW STRONG pay-per-view on "Wrestling Observer Radio," veteran wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer spoke about Riddle and Fatu's deals with the Japanese promotion.

"Jacob Fatu was a deal made through MLW because he's under contract to MLW," Meltzer said. "MLW will be bringing in more New Japan guys, so it's part of that deal right there. And Matt Riddle is gonna be working for both."

Riddle, who was released by WWE last September, will team up with a mystery tag team partner against The Mighty Don't Kneel's Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito at Battle in the Valley. Riddle was first seen in NJPW the night after Wrestle Kingdom 18 at New Year Dash!!, appearing in a pre-recorded video challenging the new NJPW World Television Champion and NJPW president Hiroshi Tanahashi to a match. Riddle is set to tour with NJPW next month. Meanwhile, the team of Fatu, Fred Rosser, and Shota Umino will take on Team Filthy's Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson in a six-man tag team match at Battle in the Valley. The main event of that pay-per-view will see Kazuchika Okada take on Will Ospreay.

