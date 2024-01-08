Bianca Belair Seemingly Open To Joining This WWE Group

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have always been public about their marriage, while seemingly staying separate on WWE programming. However, as the couple comes closer to the premiere of their new reality series, the idea of them being an on-screen pair in WWE is once again bubbling to the surface of wrestling discourse. In a new interview with "The Casual Podcast," Belair said she's thrilled with Ford's current work with Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins, and commented on potentially joining the stable.

"What I will say is that I'm very excited with what they have going on right now," Bianca said of her husband's new group. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion believes that any new member that gets added would be honored to stand alongside the alliance. "Right now, I think they are an unstoppable group, especially with what they've got going on...but if I am added, that's gonna be a sight!"

Ford and Belair's new show "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez" is set to premiere on February 2 on Hulu, following in the footsteps of such WWE reality shows as "Total Divas," "Total Bellas," and "Miz & Mrs." The eight-episode series will detail Belair's road to WWE WrestleMania 39, where she defended her Raw Women's Title against Asuka on the second night of the massive event, while also documenting Ford's rise through the company just before he and Dawkins joined forces with Lashley. Ford has said in the past that he and Belair have tried to keep their relationship on the sidelines, but anything is possible in WWE.

