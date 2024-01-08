Bully Ray Predicts Cody Rhodes' Possible Role In Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock Storyline

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is only a few weeks away from starting with the 2024 Royal Rumble, and everyone is wondering just who Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against this April. Will Reigns face Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 39? Or will Reigns finally face off against The Rock, who teased a match with Reigns during a surprise appearance on "WWE Raw" last week?

Fortunately, Bully Ray believes he has the right answer to that question. On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," the WWE and TNA Hall of Famer laid out a several-month plan that he believes could ultimately make everyone happy.

"Roman goes over at the Rumble," Bully said. "Cody wins the Rumble. Now we get to Elimination Chamber. Rock vs. Roman at Elimination Chamber...Rock wins. Rock is your Universal Champion. At the moment, it's Cody and The Rock at WrestleMania. The 'Monday Night Raw' after Elimination Chamber, Cody cuts a promo on The Rock. The 'SmackDown' after Elimination Chamber, Roman and Rock are face to face, with Roman invoking his 30-day clause immediately, for his rematch...so Roman now wants his shot at WrestleMania, against Rocky.

"Cody comes out. 'Don't forget about me, I won the Rumble.' Aldis comes out. Somehow Aldis...they try to make the match, maybe this is where you introduce Hunter as the ruler, the big head, big GM. The match becomes Cody vs. Roman vs. The Rock at WrestleMania. Cody pins The Rock. Coming out of WrestleMania, you now have two opponents for Cody Rhodes that he did not defeat. He never beat Randy, he never beat Roman. You have two quality opponents, main event opponents, for Cody, coming out of Mania."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription