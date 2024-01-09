WWE RAW 01/08/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, collectively known as DIY, are some of the most underrated names on the roster, and Monday night felt like a tease to their return to greatness.

Ciampa and Balor have incredible chemistry. Each punch or kick felt less like a strike, and more like the choreography of a dance. Both men moved seamlessly around each other, and there was no awkward fumbling when they were in the ring together. To be able to keep up with Balor — who is not only an established veteran, but probably one of the most athletic and intense performers in the men's locker room — is really impressive. While Ciampa is certainly not lacking in experience himself, the way he moved with Balor felt perfectly matched. If they managed to work as well as they did Monday, when the stakes were relatively low, then I anticipate in-ring magic between them when the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles are on the line.

The finish was a bit messy. In a "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" moment (and I would know, because I blinked and missed it), Gargano pushed Balor's foot towards Ciampa to grab. After a quick stumble, Ciampa got Balor's foot, and won the match via pinfall. The dirty pin is clearly setting up a longer feud between DIY and The Judgment Day which is a great move. The Judgment Day is notorious enough that an overall loss to DIY in this feud wouldn't harm them to the point of no return, and they are stable enough that they can support DIY as they find their footing in the tag division. The Judgment Day have also never quite encountered a team with as much spunk and punkish energy like DIY, so a feud with Gargano and Ciampa provides an opportunity to keep Judgment Day on their toes. It's a fresh feud between an up-and-coming team and a Monday night mainstay, and both parties could benefit a lot from working together in a well-done storyline.

Ciampa and Gargano have this electric, scrappy, gritty energy to them, but they don't quite have the edge that they used to in "NXT." Their time on the main roster has felt directionless and mundane. Feuding with The Judgment Day, especially when there is tag team gold on the line, could very well be the spark DIY needs to propel their main roster run to new heights. All the stars are aligned for a DIY push. Ciampa and Gargano just need to make like their name, and do it themselves.

