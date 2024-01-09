Kevin Nash Picks WWE Legend To Win Men's 2024 Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has picked Randy Orton to win this year's men's Royal Rumble match.

On his "Kliq This" podcast, the Hall of Famer discussed the permutations and combinations for the Rumble and WrestleMania 40. "If I had to bet, I'd say Randy Orton wins the Rumble," said Nash.

Nash added that he doesn't feel that Drew McIntyre will be in the running following his loss to Seth Rollins on the Day 1 edition of "WWE Raw." McIntyre, on this past week's "Raw," stated that he will enter the men's Royal Rumble match during his verbal battle with CM Punk, and declared that he would once again win the match and go on to main event WrestleMania, something Punk hasn't yet achieved.

Orton — the man Nash believes will win the men's Royal Rumble match later this month — has already been booked for a match at the first Premium Live Event of 2024. On last week's "WWE SmackDown," Orton was involved in a triple threat match which also included LA Knight and AJ Styles, with the winner getting a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Bloodline, though, spoiled the party, resulting in a no contest, following which "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis informed Paul Heyman that "The Tribal Chief" would put his title on the line against Styles, Knight, and Orton in a fatal four-way match.

"The Viper" is a two-time men's Royal Rumble winner, having won it in 2009 and 2017. It will be interesting to see if Orton does enter the men's Rumble match, which, so far has five confirmed entrants: Punk, McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and last year's winner, Cody Rhodes.