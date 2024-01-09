Kevin Nash Says This Popular WWE Raw Segment Felt 'Photoshopped'

On last Friday's "WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution" special, it was revealed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's return segment on "WWE Raw: Day 1" earlier that week with Jinder Mahal broke WWE's social media record with 171 million views. During the surprise appearance, Johnson fired shots at Roman Reigns by referencing his "Head of the Table" nickname. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the Johnson-Mahal segment on his "Kliq This" podcast.

"It almost felt like it was photoshopped," Nash said. "I got a weird vibe from that whole segment until Dwayne got out there and cut the ... 'Sometimes I eat at the bar ... I would much rather eat at the table, maybe the head of the table.'" After being asked by co-host Sean Oliver if he thought Mahal's opening portion of the in-ring segment didn't fit the current product, Nash responded by saying it just felt like "The Modern Day Maharaja" was "fodder." Later, Nash said that Mahal did a good job overall, even though the former WWE Champion hadn't appeared on television for some time.

Since the segment aired, it's been speculated that Johnson and Reigns will finally collide for the first time in the near future. Recent reports have suggested that the bout could take place at either next month's Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia, or at WrestleMania 40 in April. Meanwhile, Mahal appeared on this week's "Raw," setting up a WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash with Seth "Freakin" Rollins next Monday.

