AEW's Adam Copeland Addresses 'Freedom' Comments He's Made Since WWE Departure

Last week, Adam "Edge" Copeland opened up about the biggest difference that he's noticed between AEW and WWE – the company he spent over two decades working under. Copeland noted that since WWE is now a publicly traded company, there were more business-related components, such as sponsors, to appease, whereas, in AEW, Copeland feels he has a wider leash of freedom. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Copeland provided an expansion to this statement, specifically in regard to the aforementioned element of "freedom."

"'Freedom' is a good word, but that makes it feel like I was jailed with WWE and I never felt that way," Copeland said. "I want everyone to understand, I loved it there [in WWE], but I also understood that it was going to be more of the same and creatively, I don't know how much fun that would have been. This gig has just always been fun. And when I finally made the decision, I sat down with kind of the three decisions in front of me, the three paths. When I finally committed to the path that was AEW, that's when I went, 'Oh, wow, okay.' But even then, not until truly getting there and getting a feel for the place and understanding, 'Oh, okay, I'm going to be afforded even more freedom than I was afforded in WWE,' which, I was afforded a lot of freedom, but there's still a lot of layers to answer to."

Since arriving to AEW, Copeland feels that he can be more experimental and "live without a net," which, to him, is one of the most fun aspects of his work. To illustrate this point, Copeland alluded to the fact that throughout much of his career in WWE, his promo segments were dictated by a script. Now, in AEW, Copeland's promos are based on an idea, rather than a structured piece of paper.

