WWE Star LA Knight Discusses Expecting To Get Fired During Time As Max Dupri
WWE star LA Knight had an incredible 2023, organically building support in the audience with his charisma. Many fans will remember, however, that before this current stint as Knight, he was known onscreen as Max Dupri, leader of Maximum Male Models. To many, it was clear the gimmick wasn't working, including Knight himself. Speaking on a recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the wrestler described his mentality while having to play the character.
"Well, the problem is you look around the wrestling landscape, and I even think to my past, and I'm like, 'Man, I had so much freedom to kind of be me and do my thing,'" Knight said. "And now I'm doing whatever this stupid model thing is."
Knowing that getting moved to the main roster meant a significant pay raise, the performer decided to give the character his all, despite having no faith in the idea. While it didn't quite work the way the company envisioned, Knight did credit his Maximum Male Model partners Mace and Mansoor for their effort. However, Knight seems to feel that the Max Dupri gimmick was deeply flawed from the start.
"I even heard them kind of sharing the stories of how Vince [McMahon] was just — it was really weird," Knight continued. "I was told not to talk anything like I did [as LA Knight]. I'm like, 'Okay, I mean, what brought me to the dance is getting completely stripped from me, but alright.'"
From Max Dupri Back To LA Knight
Despite not having a great deal of faith in the character, Knight decided to commit and do what he could to bring Dupri to life. However, as things progressed, the situation didn't become any less volatile.
"In short order, it was just like, 'This is crazy,'" Knight said. "[McMahon] and I were kind of — it's not like we were butting heads necessarily. It was just like he had a vision for this thing that put such a microscope on it, and I didn't know what the hell it was, but I was trying to figure out. And it just was not going well, and I was very unhappy, and I'm sure he probably was."
At that point, Dupri was taken off TV, and the performer assumed that he was likely about to get let go by WWE. Around that time, some major changes took place within the company that benefited Knight, with McMahon eventually stepping back from creative. Though Knight was put back on "WWE SmackDown" under his previous name in late 2022, the wrestler still doesn't think the company expected things to take off the way they have.
"It was just, 'Hey, here's a guy who can handle himself.'" Knight stated. "'He's a professional. He knows how to do his thing in the ring. And we can work him with some guys, he can have some good programs.' Well, surprise, surprise on your eyes, because things just got a little crazy after that."
