WWE Star LA Knight Discusses Expecting To Get Fired During Time As Max Dupri

WWE star LA Knight had an incredible 2023, organically building support in the audience with his charisma. Many fans will remember, however, that before this current stint as Knight, he was known onscreen as Max Dupri, leader of Maximum Male Models. To many, it was clear the gimmick wasn't working, including Knight himself. Speaking on a recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the wrestler described his mentality while having to play the character.

"Well, the problem is you look around the wrestling landscape, and I even think to my past, and I'm like, 'Man, I had so much freedom to kind of be me and do my thing,'" Knight said. "And now I'm doing whatever this stupid model thing is."

Knowing that getting moved to the main roster meant a significant pay raise, the performer decided to give the character his all, despite having no faith in the idea. While it didn't quite work the way the company envisioned, Knight did credit his Maximum Male Model partners Mace and Mansoor for their effort. However, Knight seems to feel that the Max Dupri gimmick was deeply flawed from the start.

"I even heard them kind of sharing the stories of how Vince [McMahon] was just — it was really weird," Knight continued. "I was told not to talk anything like I did [as LA Knight]. I'm like, 'Okay, I mean, what brought me to the dance is getting completely stripped from me, but alright.'"