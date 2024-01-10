Bully Ray Gets Candid About AEW Owner Tony Khan's Social Media Activity

Yesterday afternoon, AEW's Tony Khan took to social media platform X to share his thoughts on a recent "WWE Raw" angle that saw Jinder Mahal booked for a world title match against Seth Rollins. The CEO took issue with the fan response to that match compared to his decision to start building to Hook vs. Samoa Joe. Now that the dust has settled, "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray offered his perspective on Khan's social media conduct.

"What I saw last night [left] even the fanbase with a bad taste in their mouths," Bully said. "What good did it do? Nothing. Zero. You are allowing people to get to you. You are showing the world that social media is bothering you."

The WWE Hall of Famer and co-host Dave LaGreca agreed that if Khan felt he needed to say anything, he should've simply focused on building up Hook rather than taking a shot at WWE. Bully feels that Khan's reaction was unprofessional and didn't show AEW in a positive light. While he admitted that he "busts chops" on the show, Bully said that he plays things fair and has no desire to see AEW go out of business, and its existence is a great thing for the wrestling industry.

"If I was sitting alone with Tony Khan in a room, and he was lucid and open-minded, I would say, 'Tony, when it comes to this stuff, put down the phone,'" Bully continued. "Keep your social media positive. ... Use it all for good. Once you start doing this stuff, people are going to turn on you, and last night, I saw a significant amount of people turning on him."

Before moving on, Bully finished off with a conditional statement. If AEW's shows miraculously skyrocket in ratings this week, Khan should keep doing what he's doing.

